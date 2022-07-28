PODCAST: The last one before training camp

It's the final Panther-Lair Show before the start of Pitt football training camp 2022, and we've got a lot to talk about from the top position battles to the key players to watch and the games that will make - or break - the season.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss one of our live streams or any of our exclusive video content.