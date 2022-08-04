 Panther-lair - PODCAST: The first week of camp
PODCAST: The first week of camp

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
This is the first week of training camp for the Pitt football team, so we've got a lot to talk about on this week's Panther-Lair Show as we'll be covering all the top storylines, from the quarterback competition and other position battles to top youngsters to watch and the emergence of leaders.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream or any of our other Pitt video content.

