 Panther-lair - PODCAST: The drive home after Pitt's OT win over UNC
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 01:00:06 -0600') }} football

PODCAST: The drive home after Pitt's OT win over UNC

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair

After Pitt beat UNC in overtime Thursday night, we turned on the recorder for a Drive Home podcast on the way back from Heinz Field. Here's what we thought about the win, the offense, the defense and what it all means for the Panthers.

