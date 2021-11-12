PODCAST: The drive home after Pitt's OT win over UNC
After Pitt beat UNC in overtime Thursday night, we turned on the recorder for a Drive Home podcast on the way back from Heinz Field. Here's what we thought about the win, the offense, the defense and what it all means for the Panthers.