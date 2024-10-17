PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

in other news
Inside the numbers: A closer look at third down
Pitt's offense struggled in a lot of ways against Cal on Saturday, and third down was no exception.
The Morning Pitt: Is the arrow pointing up for Pitt's defense?
After a game-winning performance against Cal on Saturday, is Pitt's defense headed in the right direction?
Sauls and Scott are the latest Pitt players to get ACC honors
Pitt’s streak of putting players on the ACC’s weekly honor roll continued this week.
Player rankings: Who are Pitt's top five players right now?
How do you rank Pitt's top five players after the Panthers' win over Cal?
Snap counts: Who played on defense for Pitt against Cal?
Pitt's defense only gave up two touchdowns and 15 total points in the Panthers' win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium.
in other news
Inside the numbers: A closer look at third down
Pitt's offense struggled in a lot of ways against Cal on Saturday, and third down was no exception.
The Morning Pitt: Is the arrow pointing up for Pitt's defense?
After a game-winning performance against Cal on Saturday, is Pitt's defense headed in the right direction?
Sauls and Scott are the latest Pitt players to get ACC honors
Pitt’s streak of putting players on the ACC’s weekly honor roll continued this week.
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday for this week's Panther-Lair Show and talked about Pitt's 6-0 start, the win over Cal, the game against Syracuse and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.