Inside the numbers: A closer look at third down

Inside the numbers: A closer look at third down

Pitt's offense struggled in a lot of ways against Cal on Saturday, and third down was no exception.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Is the arrow pointing up for Pitt's defense?

The Morning Pitt: Is the arrow pointing up for Pitt's defense?

After a game-winning performance against Cal on Saturday, is Pitt's defense headed in the right direction?

 • Chris Peak
Sauls and Scott are the latest Pitt players to get ACC honors

Sauls and Scott are the latest Pitt players to get ACC honors

Pitt’s streak of putting players on the ACC’s weekly honor roll continued this week.

 • Chris Peak
External content
Published Oct 17, 2024
PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com got together Wednesday for this week's Panther-Lair Show and talked about Pitt's 6-0 start, the win over Cal, the game against Syracuse and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
