On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we're talking about roster construction: what Jeff Capel has built and what needs to be added. Plus: questions about football and more.

The podcast is taped live every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. You can listen to the podcast or watch the stream below, and be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube.