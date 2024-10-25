PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse

in other news
Turk's relationship with Pitt is 'better than ever'
Shep Turk already feels like a member of the Pitt football program...
Pro Panthers: Conner tops 100 yards rushing again
Checking on former Pitt stars in the NFL
Inside the numbers: Defense
Pitt's defense is coming off its best game of the season against Cal, so let's take a closer look at the numbers.
The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?
It's a gameday edition of the Morning Pitt, and we're getting you ready for Pitt-Syracuse.
Pitt put in a defensive performance for the ages to beat Syracuse 41-13 at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. After the game, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show to talk about the win, the 7-0 Panthers and more.
