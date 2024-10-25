Advertisement

Published Oct 25, 2024
PODCAST: Post-game reactions to Pitt's win over Syracuse
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

Pitt put in a defensive performance for the ages to beat Syracuse 41-13 at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. After the game, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show to talk about the win, the 7-0 Panthers and more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

