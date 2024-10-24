Advertisement

Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene

Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene

Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introduction.

 • Chris Peak
Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene's introductory press conference

Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene's introductory press conference

New Pitt athletic director Allen Greene held his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

 • Chris Peak
Fall sports report: No. 1 Pitt volleyball makes another statement

Fall sports report: No. 1 Pitt volleyball makes another statement

The latest happenings with some of Pitt's fall sports programs

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Properly reacting to Pitt's exhibition win

The Morning Pitt: Properly reacting to Pitt's exhibition win

On today's Morning Pitt, we're definitely not overreacting to Pitt's exhibition game against Point Park.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Point Park

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Point Park

Check out 31 photos from Pitt's exhibition win over Point Park on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak

Published Oct 24, 2024
PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
We had a ton to talk about on this week's Panther-Lair Show, from breaking down Pitt-Syracuse and the new AD hire to recapping the hoops exhibition game and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

