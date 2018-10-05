PODCAST: Pickett's progress, Lyke on Narduzzi, and previewing Syracuse
Today we're taking another look at Kenny Pickett's progress. Plus: hear from Pitt AD Heather Lyke on the state of the football program and get a preview of Syracuse.