With Signing Day just one week away, we've got a lot to discuss on this week's Panther-Lair Show. What transfers will Pitt land? What recruits will fill out the class? And what are we learning about how the Pitt coaches see the roster? We're talking about all of that and more on the Panther-Lair Show.

The Panther-Lair Show Is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our live streams, daily Morning Pitt videos or any other exclusive Pitt video content.