PODCAST: Official visits and Pitt's two recruiting choices
MORE HEADLINES - FREE VISIT PREVIEW: Who's coming to Pitt this weekend? | Pitt's the top school for Detroit athlete | Pitt is a "high choice" for Cincinnati DL | New Jersey TE makes midweek visit | Florida speedster has an eye-opening visit to Pitt | Slideshow: The Pittsburgh Elite Camp
Pitt has more than a dozen recruits visiting this weekend and we're previewing the first big official visit weekend of the 2019 class. Plus: two things the Pitt staff isn't doing in recruiting.