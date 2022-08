On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we're talking about the big - but expected - news of the day: Kedon Slovis is Pitt's starting quarterback. Pat Narduzzi made the announcement on Wednesday morning, and while it wasn't a surprise, there's still plenty to discuss about the news. Plus, we'll be looking at some of the biggest storylines in training camp with the season opener looming just one week away.

