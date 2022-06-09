 Panther-lair - PODCAST: Momentum, official visits, a new QB transfer and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Momentum, official visits, a new QB transfer and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

We've got a lot to discuss on this week's Panther-Lair Show after Pitt landed six commitments over the weekend and then added a transfer quarterback at midweek. Plus: one incoming recruit didn't make the grades, another transfer visited this week and the momentum keeps climbing for the Pitt football program.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream or any of our new video content.

