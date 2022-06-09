PODCAST: Momentum, official visits, a new QB transfer and more

We've got a lot to discuss on this week's Panther-Lair Show after Pitt landed six commitments over the weekend and then added a transfer quarterback at midweek. Plus: one incoming recruit didn't make the grades, another transfer visited this week and the momentum keeps climbing for the Pitt football program.

