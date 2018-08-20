Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Mack is eligible and optimism is rising

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE Panther-Lair.com 3-2-1 Column: Mack's eligible, Pine moved, tickets sold and more | Mailbag: 8/18/2018 - On the DL, the RBs, the redshirts and more | FREE ARTICLE: Mack will provide immediate help | What stood out in Pitt's most recent practice? | Training camp video: Ball security and the DL | Slideshow: Photos of QBs, TEs and more from this week | FREE ARTICLE: How can Shawn Watson fix the offense in 2018?

Taysir Mack is eligible, and that has added to some rising optimism around the Pitt football team heading into the season.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}