Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-21 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Looking at Pitt's 2019 class

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The 3-2-1 Column: Signing Day and more | 10 thoughts on the early signing period and more | Video: Narduzzi previews Stanford, talks bowl prep and more | Narduzzi on the freshmen, redshirts and more| Film review: What Pitt is getting in QB Davis Beville | Narduzzi's busy fortnight | Full rundown: Narduzzi on the 2019 early signing class

Signing Day is in the books - so what's the verdict on the class? Did Pitt get who Pitt wanted? Where are the strengths and weaknesses?


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}