The season is here. On the final Panther-Lair Show before the start of the 2021 schedule, we're talking about everything this Pitt team needs to do in order to win 9 - or more.

The Panther-Lair Show is taped live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.