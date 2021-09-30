PODCAST: It's about to get interesting
MORE PITT COVERAGE - The Kenny Pickett Show, Ep. 9: Time to start ACC play | Opponent watch: Sims' breakout, Clemson's loss and more from Week Four | Three-star Ohio RB checks out Pitt | Film review: How Pitt's offense exploded against New Hampshire | Inside the numbers: A closer look at Addison, Hammond and more
Pitt is about to dive into ACC play, and that means things are about to get very interesting. We're talking about that and more on this week's podcast.
The Panther-Lair Show Is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.