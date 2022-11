On a special Thursday night edition of the Panther-Lair Show, we're talking about what Pitt has to do to beat Syracuse on Saturday, what that game means for the Panthers, how the Pitt hoops team is shaping up and a lot more.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every week on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream, a daily Morning Pitt of any of our other exclusive Pitt video content.