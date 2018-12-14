PODCAST: Decommits and playmakers
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Offensive issues, playmaker questions, decommits and more | Recruiting rundown: Which prospects did Pitt visit this week? | For Mahogany, Pitt visit "blew me away" | Offer recap: The latest underclassman offers to go out from Pitt | Inside the numbers: Pickett's performance through 13 games | FREE article: With goals achieved, Wright looks forward to Pitt
Decommitments are part of life in college football now. Plus: has Pitt recruited enough playmakers?