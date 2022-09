On this week's Panther-Lair Show, the Backyard Brawl is less than 48 hours away, and we're talking about the game from every angle. What are we looking for on Thursday night? What's your confidence level? And what's the floor for this team in 2022? We've got a lot to discuss.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday (except for this week, when we switched to Tuesday) on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream, a daily Morning Pitt or any of our exclusive Pitt video content.