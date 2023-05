Chris Peak and Jim Hammett from Panther-Lair.com talked about everything happening in the world of Pitt sports on this week's LIVE Panther-Lair Show. From a new hoops commit to a big baseball win and more, check out the conversation on the Panther-Lair Show.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.