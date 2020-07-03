Panther-lair - PODCAST: A conversation with Greg Cross

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Tight ends, sacks, 2020 football and more | FREE COMMITMENT ARTICLE: The path to Pitt for new TE commit Andersen | Commit check-in: Myles Alston | Commit check-in: Marco Fugar | Commit check-in: Javon McIntyre | Commit check-in: Terrence Rankl | PODCAST: Pitt gets a tight end

On this week's Friday podcast, we're talking to former Pitt QB/WR Greg Cross about his time as a Panther and what he's been doing since he left Pitt.