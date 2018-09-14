The Atlantic Coast Conference released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2018-19 season, and as one might predict, the ACC will present a lot of challenges for the young Pitt basketball team in Jeff Capel’s inaugural season as head coach.

Pitt opens with a difficult two-game slate at home as the Panthers will welcome North Carolina and Louisville to start conference play at the Petersen Events Center. North Carolina has been considered a top-10 caliber team throughout the offseason as it returns a formidable 1-2 punch with seniors Luke Maye and former Pitt player, Cameron Johnson. The Tar Heels handled Pitt by 31 points in Chapel Hill last season.

Like Pitt, Louisville will also be ushering in a new coach with Chris Mack coming over after a successful run guiding Xavier. The Cardinals thrashed Pitt twice last year.

Pitt’s first road game will be against North Carolina State in Raleigh, and two days later Pitt will be set to host Florida State, who is coming off a run to the Elite 8. That game will be broadcast by either ESPN or ESPNU on Monday night, so if things proceed well for Jeff Capel’s team in the early going, there’s a chance Pitt could make it’s return to ESPN’s featured “Big Monday” game.

Pitt will get its first crack at traditional rival Syracuse on January 19th, a Saturday afternoon tilt in the Carrier Dome. The Orange will return to Pittsburgh on February 2nd to complete the annual home and home series for the former Big East foes.

Normally a game against a team that was winless in conference play the year prior wouldn’t draw much attention for Duke fans, especially with the preseason buzz the program has this year. But Tuesday January 22nd is a unique circumstance as Jeff Capel will square off with his mentor Mike Kryzewski in front of what will likely be a packed Petersen Events Center. Capel helped recruit many of the players on the Duke roster and that game will be featured on either ESPN or ESPNU.

Following the Duke showdown, three of Pitt’s next four games will be away from Pittsburgh. Pitt will travel to Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest with the home Syracuse game mixed in there as well.

The remainder of February could be somewhat more manageable for the young Pitt team. The schedule features games with NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Clemson. While those teams are all solid in their own right, it’s a bit of a break from the league’s heavy powerhouse programs.

Pitt will close out the regular season with three tough games in March. Pitt will have a tough stretch with a trip to Virginia on March 2nd and a quick turnaround to play in Miami on the 5th. Pitt will close out the regular season as it will welcome Notre Dame to The Pete on March 9th for a noon tipoff. Pitt will then head to Charlotte for the conference tournament that begins Tuesday the 12th.

In total, Pitt will play five of it’s 18 conference games on national television. Of the 14 potential opponents in the ACC, 13 of them finished with the top 100 of the KenPom.com rankings. 11 finished within the top 50 of those rankings. Needless to say, Pitt will be up against it once conference play starts in January.

