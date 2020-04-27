Pittsburgh Panthers land commitment from WR Myles Alston
Commitments have been coming in bunches for Pittsburgh and the latest to announce his pledge to Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers is wide receiver Myles Alston. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes standout in the fourth commitment for Pittsburgh since Wednesday of last week. Alston’s connection with one specific coach turned out to be a major factor in his decision.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news