Pitt zeroing in on Drumgoole
For as much priority as Pitt has placed on landing post players in the 2019 class, the need for a shooter is there as well, and the main wing target to fill that need is Gerald Drumgoole. The 6'6" ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news