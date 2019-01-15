Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 12:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Pitt zeroing in on Drumgoole

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

For as much priority as Pitt has placed on landing post players in the 2019 class, the need for a shooter is there as well, and the main wing target to fill that need is Gerald Drumgoole. The 6'6" ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}