Pitt works to land Niagara scoring guard
Marcus Hammond has been one of Niagara’s leading sources of offense for the last three seasons, and now that he’s in the transfer portal, the guard from Queens is looking for an opportunity to be t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news