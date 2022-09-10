Pitt will be without its leading rusher from Week One when the No. 17 Panthers host No. 24 Tennessee at Acrisure Stadium today.

Sophomore running back Rodney Hammond is out today after leaving the season-opening win over West Virginia with a leg injury. Hammond did not participate in Pitt's pre-game warmups ahead of the 3:41 pm kickoff.

Prior to suffering the injury, Hammond was running well. He paced the Panthers in rushing with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and he added 55 yards on two receptions - the bulk of which came on a 49-yard catch-and-run that set up Pitt’s third touchdown.

He was on the field to start the Panthers’ game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but was hurt on the second play of the possession when he was tackled after a six-yard gain on a reception.

As a freshman last season, Hammond was Pitt’s third leading rusher with 504 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries, and he also added 57 yards and two more scores on eight receptions.

Junior Israel Abanikanda started the West Virginia game but gained just 15 yards on eight carries, although he did score the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard catch.

Senior Vincent Davis did not record a carry against the Mountaineers, while Notre Dame transfer C’Bo Flemister had one attempt for zero yards and redshirt junior fullback Daniel Carter ran twice for four yards and scored a touchdown.