Much of the attention at the Petersen Events Center has focused on Jeff Capel trying to turn the men’s basketball program around, but Lance White is attempting the same thing in his first season as the Pitt women’s head coach.

So far, White has his team out to a 9-5 start, just one win shy of tying last season’s total.

Now, much like the men’s program, the Pitt women will be heading into the daunting ACC portion of the schedule. Under Suzie McConnell-Serio, the women won just two conference games last season and have a 10-40 over the past three seasons in the ACC.

So the challenge is there for White, but as a former assistant at Florida State, he knows what it takes to win in this league and will not be overwhelmed by the competition. Nine of the league’s 15 programs are ranked among the top 50 of the RPI rankings heading into today.

Pitt opens the ACC slate by heading to South Bend to take on the defending national champion and second-ranked Notre Dame tonight. The Fighting Irish are led by legendary coach Muffet McGraw and the leading scorer in the ACC, Arike Ogunbowale (23.1). But this is just game one of a difficult 16-game slate.

Can the Panthers make some noise in the ACC?

Currently Pitt has a higher RPI (91) then two teams in the league: Clemson (95) and Virginia (133), while the Panthers aren’t too far behind the likes of Boston College (87) and Wake Forest (80). Much like the men’s program, this season might not be so much about making the postseason as it is about laying a foundation for success in the future. Pitt has some winnable games among the difficult ACC schedule, and it needs to win a few to show progress.

Part of Pitt’s turnaround this season has been about the emergence of senior Cassidy Walsh. She had not started a game in her career before this season, but Walsh has raised her scoring average from 2.4 points per game last season to 10.9 this year and leads the team in that category. The Pittsburgh native has been a model of consistency this year, as she has scored in double figures in nine of the team’s 14 games to this point.

Danielle Garven is another senior who has taken a step forward this season, as she raised her scoring average from 6.5 a game last year to 10.2 this season.

White has already signed a talented 2019 class, and the program can really start to get the turnaround going next season, but it is impressive that White got a group of upperclassmen to buy-in and find success this early in his tenure. For now, the non-conference slate was a positive for this program, but we should know more about this team when it begins ACC play, and it all begins tonight against Notre Dame.

