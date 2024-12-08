Pitt will spend Christmas in Detroit

Pitt’s final game of the 2024 season will take place in Detroit.

On Sunday, the Game Above Sports Bowl announced that it will be hosting the Panthers against Toledo at Ford Field in Detroit.

The game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 26, with kickoff at 2:00 pm.

The Rockets went 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC this season. Their most notable win was a 41-17 victory at Mississippi State in Week Three, although the Bulldogs finished the season 2-10. Toledo did beat two bowl-eligible teams in Miami-OH (8-5) and Northern Illinois (7-5) and lost to four (Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Ohio).

The Rockets had the No. 1 passing offense in the MAC this season, averaging 246.2 yards per game through the air and completing 26 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions as a team. Quarterback Tucker Gleason, who transferred from Georgia Tech three years ago, threw for 22 touchdowns and seven picks while completing 61.8% of his passes

Pitt has faced the Rockets on three previous occasions: a 37-19 home win in 2002, a 35-31 loss at Toledo in 2004 and a 45-3 win at home in 2006. His top two targets - Jerjuan Newton (64 receptions, 949 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Junior Vandeross III (73 catches, 763 yards, four touchdowns) were both first-team All-MAC selections, as was safety Maxen Hook, had 107 tackles and two interceptions.

Toledo also had one of the stingier defenses in the MAC, ranking in the top five in the conference in run defense, pass defense and scoring defense.

The Panthers have won their last two games against opponents from the MAC, defeating Kent State this year and winning at Western Michigan in 2022.

Pitt finished its 2024 regular season 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. The Panthers opened the schedule with a 7-0 record before losing five games in a row to close the year.