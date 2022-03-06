Pitt will open ACC Tournament against Boston College

Pitt’s 2022 postseason will start Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn when the Panthers face Boston College to open the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers and Eagles will meet in the 12/13 game at 2 pm in the Barclays Center and will air on the ACC Network. Boston College (11-19, 6-14) finished 12th in the conference and Pitt (12-19, 6-14) finished 13th.

The two teams split their regular-season meetings, with Pitt taking a 69-67 victory at the Petersen Events Center in early January and Boston College winning 69-56 in Chestnut Hill at the end of the month.

Pitt committed 13 turnovers, shot just 5-of-18 from three and got out-rebounded in that loss. The Panthers lost their next three games after falling at Boston College before bouncing back with a three-game winning streak. They then closed the regular season with four consecutive losses.

The Eagles’ win over Pitt preceded a five-game losing streak, and after beating Florida State and N.C. State, they lost to Clemson, Miami and Georgia Tech to end the regular season.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the second round and a matchup with No. 5 seed Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7). That game is tentatively set to tip at 2:30 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN. Pitt lost its lone regular-season meeting with Wake Forest when the Deacons drubbed the Panthers 91-75 in Winston-Salem last month.

The winner of Tuesday's second-round game will move on to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 seed Miami (22-9, 14-6).

This is the third year in a row that Pitt has played in the 12/13 game to open the ACC Tournament. Last season, the Panthers were the No. 12 seed and lost to No. 13 Miami 79-73. Two years ago, Pitt was the No. 13 seed and knocked off No. 12 Wake Forest 81-72 before losing to No. 5 N.C. State.

In Jeff Capel’s first season, the Panthers were the No. 14 seed but upset No. 11 Boston College 80-70. They lost in the second round to No. 6 Syracuse.