Pitt will make the cut for Gordon
Offers keep rolling in for local wing DJ Gordon, but he's looking to make his list more manageable in the near future.Gordon's most recent offer came from Minnesota, Pitt pulled the trigger on the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news