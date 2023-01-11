If there is one thing that is for certain of the 2023 Pitt football roster, it will definitely have a hometown theme to it. Pitt has a number of key players that starred in the WPIAL already on the roster, and have now added three players via the transfer portal that will be looking to revive their careers with the Panthers.

The WPIAL resurgence to Pitt’s 2023 roster is notable, and something that has become a new trend. Pitt has had some success in recent history by bringing back some local high school players they once recruited, but ultimately lost.

Johnny Petishen was the first big success story doing that. Pitt made a push at Petrishen as a high school star out of Central Catholic once Pat Narduzzi was first hired, but he ultimately chose Penn State. After a series of injuries and joining Pitt as a walk-on, Petrishen flourished with the Panthers. He was Pitt’s third leading tackler in 2021 and started six games as an outside linebacker on Pitt’s ACC Championship team.

MJ Devonshire has been a more recent homecoming that has also been beneficial to both sides. Devonshire was a four-star from Aliquippa and Pitt tried to make a late push for him as well, but he opted to head to Kentucky in the SEC.

After seeing little playing time in Lexington, he came back to Pitt ahead of last season and earned some reserve playing time. He took a big leap forward this past season with 34 tackles and three interceptions, including the game winning play in the return of the Backyard Brawl.

Following the commitment of LSU transfer Derrick Davis, Pitt has now landed three prominent recruits the Panthers lost coming out of high school, but will be hoping to follow in the same footsteps of Petrishen and Devonshire. Davis joins Phil Jurkovec and Donovan McMillon as Pitt’s trio of WPIAL players returning home via the portal this offseason.

The former Gateway star committed to Pitt yesterday following a weekend visit. He joins Pitt after a two-year run at LSU. He was a four-star recruit back in the class of 2021, who was projected to play safety in college, but things did not progress much for him there. Davis will be looking to bounce back at Pitt on the offensive side of the ball as a running back.

Davis posted 57 yards on 11 carries this season with one touchdown.

Jurkovec’s story is well documented by this point. He was the most hyped quarterback recruit from the WPIAL since Terrelle Pryor and chose Notre Dame. He never played much in South Bend and landed on his feet at Boston College. He and current Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. manufactured a solid 2020 season together and it took all of two days for that connection to come to life.

McMillon was a prospect that saw his recruitment take off as much as any high school player in recent WPIAL history. The Peters Township star collected over 40 offers, and took Pitt out of contention early and eventually landed at Florida. He has had a regular special teams role with the Gators for the past two seasons and will be looking to fit in at Pitt’s secondary that needs to replace two starting safeties.

Those three newcomers will blend in with a group of local stars already serving prominent roles on this football team. Pitt will head into the 2023 season with Dayon Hayes likely being the team’s top defensive end. The former City League star will be joined up front by a number of WPIAL standouts.

David Green and Devin Danielson are both players that could return using as extra year, but have yet to formally announce their intentions. That duo has started plenty of games and would provide experience to some younger linemen that also hail from the WPIAL. Nahki Johnson, Elliot Donald, Dorien Ford, and Sean FitzSimmons will all be looking to break through on the two-deep and push for more playing time.

Offensively Jake Kradel of Butler and Blake Zubuvic of Belle Vernon both announced they were returning for one more year to lead the line, and it seems like a pretty safe bet Jurkovec will be the quarterback they will be blocking for this upcoming season.

Devonshire is will be back expecting to have a big season at cornerback in 2023, and Stephon Hall is another player that could see an increased role in the secondary with some more playing time available.

Some of these players chose to stay home and commit to Pitt initially, while others had a roundabout way of getting here. In any event after Davis made his pledge, Pitt now has the top five WPIAL recruits from the class of 2021 on the roster for next season. There will be a strong WPIAL presence around the locker room in 2023 and many will be vital to the team's success.