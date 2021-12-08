Pitt volleyball mustn’t overlook Jayhawks in Sweet 16 test

Confidence and cockiness are separated by a fine line. Pitt volleyball has reason to be confident.

Nine days ago, the Panthers earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a historic validation for one of the most dominant regular seasons in Pitt athletics history. The team cruised past UMBC in its first-round matchup, knocked off its notorious rival Penn State in the second round.

Now facing another unseeded opponent in the regional finals, Pitt’s path to the final four looks clearer than ever. But as head coach Dan Fisher has reiterated to his squad, the Panthers must stay confident only to the point that they don’t overlook their opponent.

“The message has been we want to go in confident, but not overconfident because Kansas is playing really good volleyball right now,” Fisher said.

That they are. The Jayhawks made it into the Big Dance by the skin of their teeth after going 8-8 in the Big 12, but have indeed began peaking at the perfect time. They ride a 6-match win streak into the Fitzgerald Field House on Thursday.

Kansas has had the odds stacked against them since the start of the tournament, but has looked like one of the best teams in the country. The Jayhawks made quick work of the No. 19 ranked Oregon in the first round, sweeping the Ducks 3-0 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Another challenge loomed for Kanas, facing 14-seed Creighton in the second round. But the team never lost control against the Bluejays, cruising through the first set 25-13 and winning the match 3-1.

Now the Jayhawks come to Pittsburgh as underdogs once more, one of only two unseeded teams in the Sweet 16. That might sound familiar though, as Kansas finds itself in an eerily similar situation to Pitt in its last postseason run.

The Panthers were one of two unseeded teams in the Sweet 16 last year as well, heading into a showdown with heavily-favored Minnesota - you guessed it, the No. 3 seed that year. But Pitt shocked the Golden Gophers in Omaha, winning a 5-set barnburner to advance to the first Regional Final in program history.

Kansas has a chance to break Pitt’s hearts in similar fashion on Thursday. The Jayhawks have a potent offense, led by an abundance of home-grown talent. Freshman Caroline Bien - an Overland Park, Kansas native - is averaging 4.86 kills per set this postseason, and her former club teammate Caroline Crawford follows closely behind.

“They have two very good outside hitters that are playing well out of system right now,” Fisher said. “I think there’s going to be some good rallies and I think both teams are good in transition, so I think it’s going to be an exciting game.”

Unlike last year’s postseason, where the COVID-19 pandemic confined the entire tournament to a neutral location, Pitt hasn’t had to leave the Steel City yet, and won’t until a potential Final Four appearance in Columbus, Ohio. But even the comfort of home court advantage has a few changing variables: the Panthers played their first and second round matchups at the Petersen Events Center, and will move back to the Fitzgerald Field House for the next two.

Fisher said the team enjoys both locations, and there’s no reason to question that. Pitt has put together outstanding home records at the Field House year after year, and the compressed environment may work better for what may be a smaller crowd, with the match scheduled smack in the middle of the work day at 1pm.

With the opportunity for a second straight Elite 8 appearance just hours away, Fisher said the team will participate in meditation as part of its night-before preparation. Senior Chinaza Ndee said the calming routines and meeting with Pitt’s sports psychologist has helped keep her in the right mindset.

“It helps with staying present,” Ndee said. “Especially now, during a really stressful time, it’s a good way to center yourself and just relax.”