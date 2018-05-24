The Pitt baseball program’s improbable run through the ACC Tournament will continue for another day, as the Panthers upset top-seeded North Carolina 5-4 on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The win follows Pitt’s defeat of Georgia Tech on Tuesday and gives the Panthers a win in Pool A with a 2-0 record. Pitt now advances to the tournament’s semifinal round to be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Panthers will take on either Duke or Louisville out of Pool D.

The Tar Heels entered Wednesday’s game as the No. 5 team in the country and swept Pitt in dominating fashion earlier in the season, outscoring the Panthers 32-5. Wednesday’s game featured jaw-dropping catches, questionable calls and some outstanding pitching in order for the Panthers to get this historic win.

North Carolina opened the scoring with a pair of runs off of Pitt starting pitcher Dan Hammer in the first inning, but the Panthers responded quickly when freshman Ron Washington Jr. singled home David Yanni to cut into the lead at 2-1.

Pitt coach Joe Jordano was very careful with how he handled Hammer, pulling the sophomore after only 2.1 innings of work and giving the ball to R.J. Freure for the second day in a row, as he had to work out of a jam and then posted a scoreless fourth. Pitt tied the game with a pair of runs in the third inning when Frank Maldonado led off with a double and Yanni doubled him home. Banman then brought in Yanni on a single to tie the game.

At that point, the story became pitching and defense from the Panthers, who received an outstanding pitching performance from sophomore Derek West. The Florida native inherited a bases loaded situation with no outs and surrendered just one run; from there, he was lights out, not allowing a hit in five innings of work and striking out three while walking just one batter.

Pitt seemed poised to tack on more runs in the fourth inning when Connor Perry was on first heading in for steal and the ball sailed into center, allowing him to advance to third base. But play was ruled dead when the umpire said Maldonado interfered with the catcher, which ultimately thwarted the Panthers’ chances that inning.

North Carolina responded with a run in the fifth to take the lead, but the Panthers finally broke through in the seventh when freshman Chris Cappas roped a double to bring home Washington to tie the game and the Panthers went with a suicide squeeze from catcher Cole McLaren to bring home the winning run, Caleb Parry.

The Tar Heels did make it interesting late, as Michael Busch reached on an error, which brought the go-ahead run to the plate. With two outs, UNC cleanup hitter Kyle Datres launched one deep to center but Maldonado made a spectacular catch at the wall to secure the win for Pitt. It was the second acrobatic catch by Pitt’s senior center fielder of the game.

Pitt does not have a rich baseball history, as the program has only made the NCAA Tournament three times, with the last appearance coming in 1995. For Pitt to beat a top-five team in what was essentially a road game in the ACC Tournament ranks as one of the best wins in program history.

The Panthers will have the next two days off and should be able to rest some pitching. It will be interesting to see if Pitt can turn to ace Matt Pidich on just three days rest.