In order to pull off an upset in college basketball, it usually takes hot-shooting. On Monday night at the Petersen Events Center, that’s not what happened. Pitt shot poorly from the field, and outlasted 11th-ranked Florida State in a foul fest by a score of 75-62.

It marks Pitt’s first win over a top 25 teams since February 16, 2017, coincidentally enough, over Florida State by a sore of 80-66. Pitt now improves to 2-2 in the ACC, and their record is up to 12-5 overall.

Pitt once again was led by the sensational freshman backcourt of Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson. McGowens led the Panthers with 30 points, and finished 18-19 from the free throw line to carry the Pitt offense. It is his second 30-point performance in three games, both Pitt wins.

Johnson struggled most of the night, but came alive when it mattered. He had a runner with 3:29 left then followed with a slick and-one to give Pitt a 65-55 lead with under three minutes to play. He finished with 18 points. He has now scored in double-figures in all 17 games of his career.

Pitt led throughout most of the second half, but the Panther started to turn it on at around the 10-minute mark. Sophomore center Terrell Brown blocked 7’4” center Christ Koumandje’s shot which led to a run-out by McGowens. He finished with a spinning circus shot that brought the crowd to it's feet.

Moment later, McGowens again added another spectacular and-one to put Pitt up 58-49, as a part of a 12-2 Panther run. The Panthers finally went up double digits on a McGowens dish to Brown for the jam.

Overall, Pitt shot just 34.8% from the field, but finished a strong 38-46 from the free throw line. In Toney added 9 points and 8 rebounds, while Brown finished with 6 points, 7 rebounds, and four blocked shots.

Pitt will return to action on Saturday as the Panthers head to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse for a 2:00 p.m. tip.