Panther-lair - Pitt updates the two-deep

Pitt released its updated two-deep for this week's Louisville game on Saturday, and here's a look at the newest depth chart.

The offensive depth chart contained the major moves of the week, led by the switch at starting running back where Vincent Davis was listed as the No. 1 after getting the start against Syracuse and leading the team in rushing - both in attempts and yards - in each of the first two games.

Davis is currently Pitt's leading rusher with 109 yards on 28 attempts (3.9 ypc) and two rushing touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 35 yards.

The other change to the two-deep on offense was a minor but notable one. In the first two official releases of the season, Tre Tipton was listed as the first reserve behind Shocky Jacques-Louis at receiver, with D.J. Turner as an "OR" with Tipton but listed behind him.

This week, Turner and Tipton flipped in a move that makes sense. Tipton hasn't played in either of the first two games, while Turner has been Pitt's second-leading receiver so far this season, catching seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.