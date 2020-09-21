Panther-lair - Pitt updates the two-deep

Pitt updates the two-deep
Pitt released its updated two-deep for this week's Louisville game on Saturday, and here's a look at the newest depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Column 5
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis
|
AJ Davis OR
|
Todd Sibley OR Daniel Carter OR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
DJ Turner OR
|
Tre Tipton
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack OR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Lucas Krull
|
Kyi Wright OR
|
Daniel Moraga
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
The offensive depth chart contained the major moves of the week, led by the switch at starting running back where Vincent Davis was listed as the No. 1 after getting the start against Syracuse and leading the team in rushing - both in attempts and yards - in each of the first two games.
Davis is currently Pitt's leading rusher with 109 yards on 28 attempts (3.9 ypc) and two rushing touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 35 yards.
The other change to the two-deep on offense was a minor but notable one. In the first two official releases of the season, Tre Tipton was listed as the first reserve behind Shocky Jacques-Louis at receiver, with D.J. Turner as an "OR" with Tipton but listed behind him.
This week, Turner and Tipton flipped in a move that makes sense. Tipton hasn't played in either of the first two games, while Turner has been Pitt's second-leading receiver so far this season, catching seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre OR
|
John Morgan
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
Calijah Kancey
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Wendell Davis
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Brandon Hill
The coaches didn't make any changes to the defensive depth chart this week, although one listing will be interesting to revisit after Saturday's game. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado is still listed as Rashad Weaver's backup despite Baldonado leaving the Austin Peay game due to injury and missing the Syracuse game.
Baldonado's status for this week is unknown.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton