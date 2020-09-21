 Panther-lair - Pitt updates the two-deep
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 12:32:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt updates the two-deep

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its updated two-deep for this week's Louisville game on Saturday, and here's a look at the newest depth chart.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Column 5

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

Vincent Davis

AJ Davis OR

Todd Sibley OR Daniel Carter OR

Israel Abanikanda

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

DJ Turner OR

Tre Tipton

WR

Taysir Mack OR

Jared Wayne

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Lucas Krull

Kyi Wright OR

Daniel Moraga

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson

The offensive depth chart contained the major moves of the week, led by the switch at starting running back where Vincent Davis was listed as the No. 1 after getting the start against Syracuse and leading the team in rushing - both in attempts and yards - in each of the first two games.

Davis is currently Pitt's leading rusher with 109 yards on 28 attempts (3.9 ypc) and two rushing touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 35 yards.

The other change to the two-deep on offense was a minor but notable one. In the first two official releases of the season, Tre Tipton was listed as the first reserve behind Shocky Jacques-Louis at receiver, with D.J. Turner as an "OR" with Tipton but listed behind him.

This week, Turner and Tipton flipped in a move that makes sense. Tipton hasn't played in either of the first two games, while Turner has been Pitt's second-leading receiver so far this season, catching seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

DT

Keyshon Camp

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Tyler Bentley OR

Calijah Kancey

DE

Rashad Weaver

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Wendell Davis

Chase Pine

Brandon George

Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Paris Ford

Brandon Hill

The coaches didn't make any changes to the defensive depth chart this week, although one listing will be interesting to revisit after Saturday's game. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado is still listed as Rashad Weaver's backup despite Baldonado leaving the Austin Peay game due to injury and missing the Syracuse game.

Baldonado's status for this week is unknown.

The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}