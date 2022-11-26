Pitt and Miami are meeting for the regular season finale. The Panthers are trying to improve to 8-4 and win its fourth straight game, while the Hurricanes are looking to gain bowl eligibility. Follow along for updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Miami 0 10:13

UP — Israel Abanikanda 2 yard run (Ben Sauls kick)

For the second time in three games, Pitt generated a turnover on its opening defensive possession. Sir'Vocea Dennis picked off a Tyler Van Dyke pass deep in Pitt territory and had a strong return to give Pitt good field position. The Panthers scored quickly with a four-play 30-yard touchdown drive capped off by an Israel Abanikanda touchdown run. It was the 20th total touchdown of the season for the Panthers star running back.

Pitt 14, Miami 0 :50

UP — Jared Wayne 66 yard pass from kedon Slovis (Sauls kick)

After failing to convert a fourth and goal attempt on its second possession, the Panthers offense got it going again on their third. Slovis hit Jared Wayne, and the senior wideout had a spectacular run after the cath for a 66-yard score. It was the longest passing play for Pitt all season.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 21, Miami 0 11:46

UP — Abanaikanda 11 run (Sauls kick)

Following a forced fumble by Pitt senior safety Erick Hallett, the Panthers needed just two plays to make it a three-score game. Abanikanda waltzed in for his 20th rushing touchdown of the season on an 11-yard sprint. It was the the sixth turnover by Hallett this season, as he now has three fumble recoveries and three intercpetions on the season.

Pitt 28, Miami 0 :31

UP — Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick)

Pitt was able to stop a Miami fake field goal attempt, then promptly executed an 11-play 89-yard drove to close out the first half. The Panthers' drive was sparked by a 37-yard rush from Abanikanda, and was capped off by a Slovis to Jared Wayne touchdown. it was the second touchdown of the game, which matched his season total coming into tonight. It also marks the first time in Wayne's career that he has posted a multi-touchdown game.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 28, Miami 3 6:22

UM — Andres Borregales 25-yard field goal

Facing a four score deficit, Miami opted to kick a field goal to keep it as a four score game. The Hurricanes drove it deep on a long run from Jaylan Knighton, but the Panthers stood tall near the goal line to keep Miami out of the end zone. Linebackers Tylar Wiltz and Bangally Kamara teamed up for a big third down sack on Jacurri Brown, who was injured on the play.

Pitt 35, Miami 3 :36

UP — Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick)

The Panthers marched 73 yards on ten plays to help extend its lead. A 17-yard completion to Konata Mumpfield and a 15-yard run for Rodney Hammond helped move the drive along. Also along the way Izzy Abanikanda eclipsed 100 yards for the game, his ninth 100-yard game of the season. Slovis and Wayne connected for a third touchdown of the game from inside the red zone. It's all Pitt right now.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 35, Miami 9 11:52

UM — Will Mallory 4 pass from Jake Garcia (two-point failed)

The Miami offense hasn't done a whole lot today, but most of the success they have generated has been when they have thrown it to Will Mallory. The senior tight end has 7 catches for 96 yards and capped off a drive with a touchdown. Penalties helped Miami get down the field, with a second pass interference call going against Pitt cornerback AJ Woods. There also has been a lot of extracurriculars after almost every play down the stretch. Pitt needs to keep its cool with all the jawing going on after the plays.

Pitt 42, Miami 9 9:16

UP — C'Bo Felmister 26 run (Sauls kick)

Pitt is in complete control. After Miami's lone touchdown, the Panthers just rolled right down the field and did it with star running back Izzy Abanikanda on the bench. Jared Wayne had a 19 yard reception to get it going, then C'Bo Flemister ripped off runs of 18 and 26 yards, the latter of which went for a touchdown. The Notre Dame transfer basically went untouched for an easy score. It was his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Pitt 42, Miami 16 7:22

UM — Xavier Restrepo 4 pass from Garcia (Borregales kick)

With Pitt playing some loose coverage with a commanding lead, the Miami offense marched rather easily down the field. The drive covered 75 yards on four plays. A 58-yard pass from Jake Garcia to Romello Brinson got the Hurricanes into the red zone, and Xavier Restrepo capped off the drive with a four-yard score. Pitt is still well in control and will look to drain some clock here to help finish this off.

Pitt 42, Miami 16 FINAL

Pitt was not able to run out the clock on offense. After Jared Wayne's 11th catch of the night, he fumbled the ball out of bounds. Wayne, however, was nearly perfect today with 199 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards for the season in the game. The Miami offense drove the ball deep into Pitt territory, but the Panthers reserves kept them out of the end zone. DayoN Hayes had a fourth down sack, his third of the game, to thwart the drive. Pitt is now 8-4 and will await to find out its bowl destination next weekend.