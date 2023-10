Pitt will be wearing a unique look for Saturday's trip to Wake Forest.

On social media Thursday afternoon, the Panthers officially unveiled their white-on-white-on-white uniform, which they will wear for the first time when they kick off against the Deacons at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem.

The uniforms are nearly all white, save for the yellow-trimmed blue "Cathedral" stripe on the helmets and pants. The jerseys are Pitt's standard road jerseys, while the white pants and white helmet are new additions to the Panthers' closet.

The last alternate uniform worn by the Pitt football team was the "Steel Panther" look, which the team donned twice In 2020.I