Panther-lair - Pitt unveils alternate uniforms

For the first time since introducing the new colors and logos in the spring of 2019, Pitt will be wearing alternate uniforms.

On Sunday, the Pitt football unveiled the new uniforms, which appear to be black and have references to Pittsburgh's steel mill heritage. The uniforms also have a Panther logo on the helmet.

Pitt will wear the alternate uniforms for the first time this coming Saturday when the Panthers host Louisville at Heinz Field for a noon kickoff.