“Again, got a lot of faith in him and Nate Yarnell as well. That's kind of where we are there, and we'll kind of see where we go as far as the quarterback position goes.”

“Obviously last week we made a change at the quarterback spot,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “I got a ton of confidence in Phil Jurkovec, I still do. Even if you won't and don't, I still do. But it felt like we needed a spark at that position to see what happens. So that's kind of what we did. So Christian will be the guy lined up there and expect to have a good week this week, as we did last week at that position, and kind of see what happens.

Now the Penn State transfer is in line to make his first career start when he leads the Panthers into Acrisure Stadium to face No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night.

Pitt’s offense needed a spark, and during the Panthers’ off week, the coaches decided that spark could come from Christian Veilleux.

Veilleux’s opportunity comes after Jurkovec started the first five games of the season, but the Panthers’ offense didn’t do much with him in place. The Boston College transfer completed 50.9% of his passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

In four games against FBS competition, he completed 40-of-79 passes - 50.6% - for 604 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He never completed more than 11 passes in any of those four games, all of which were losses.

Veilleux made two appearances this season. He played in garbage time in the season opener against Wofford and replaced Jurkovec in the second half of the North Carolina loss after Jurkovec was lost to injury. In those two limited opportunities - he dropped back a total of 30 times, according to Pro Football Focus - he completed 12-of-27 passes (44.4%) for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

But with the offense floundering and the season quickly slipping away, Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti went looking for solutions at the most important position on the team.

“I just think you've got to change it up at some point, and you've got to figure out if that's going to help at all; I can't tell you it's going to,” Narduzzi said. “We've got to execute around him. I think that's the key.

“I've said that for five weeks, and I'm going to stick to it because it's a fact. Everybody's got to execute around together.”

Before he transferred to Pitt, Veilleux played in five games at Penn State, with his most playing time - 51 snaps - coming in the Nittany Lions’ home win over Rutgers late in the 2021 season. As a true freshman, Veilleux replaced starter Sean Clifford, who was sick and left the game after eight pass attempts.

Veilleux stepped in and completed 15-of-24 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He played in four more games at PSU, attempting 11 additional passes before announcing last November that he intended to transfer. Veilleux chose Pitt in December, with the idea being that Jurkovec would start for the Panthers in 2023 and then Veilleux would take over for two years after that.

“Christian has got a great release,” Narduzzi said. “You've seen a little bit of him play this year so far. He's got a great quick release. He throws a great ball. He can sling it around. He's athletic, and he's fired up. So I think he wants to have his opportunity, and we're going to find out what he looks like Saturday night.”

Veilleux’s debut as starter will come against a Louisville defense that forced Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman into three interceptions, two fumbles and five sacks in the Cardinals’ upset of the Fighting Irish on Saturday night in Louisville.

Hartman did throw for 254 yards and completed passes to 11 different players, but the turnovers plus Louisville’s stout run defense - the Irish gained a net total of 44 yards on the ground - gave the Cardinals the win.

So Louisville will present a challenge for Veilleux, but Narduzzi is looking forward to see inghow his potential quarterback of the future handles that challenge.

“If he goes out and makes some throws, makes some plays, that's how you get a spark. Just something different, and we'll find out. We'll find out Saturday night.”