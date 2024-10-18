Pitt to hire Tennessee COO as next athletic director

Pitt’s next athletic director will come from the SEC.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Pitt is set to hire Tennessee senior deputy athletics director and chief operating officer Allen Greene.

Greene will replace Heather Lyke, who was fired by Pitt last month after seven years as Director of Athletics.

A graduate of Notre Dame who played baseball for the Irish and was drafted by the New York Yankees, Greene’s experience in college athletics administration covers a lot of areas that were likely appealing to Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel and the search committee she assembled, which included men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel and football alums Aaron Donald and Pat Bostick, among others.

Greene started his career in athletics at Notre Dame before working at Ole Miss for three years, after which he took a top leadership role in the University at Buffalo athletic department, and he was named UB’s athletic director in 2015.

After three years leading the Bulls, he moved back to the SEC when he was named director of athletics at Auburn, a position he held until he resigned in 2022.

He returned to Ole Miss as senior deputy athletics director for external relations and business development before taking his most recent position at Tennessee last December.

In addition to his administrative work at Ole Miss, Auburn, Buffalo and Tennessee, Greene has also served on the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics executive committee.