The fate for Pitt's postseason destination has been decided. The 8-4 Pitt Panthers will be heading to El Paso, Texas to face UCLA in the Sun Bowl. The game is set for a 2:00 p.m eastern kick on Friday December, 30th and will be broadcasted by CBS.

UCLA enters the game ranked 18th in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Bruins own a 9-3 record and are under the direction of fifth-year head coach Chip Kelly. UCLA started the season with an 8-1 record and rose to as high as No. 12 in the national rankings, but consecutive losses to Arizona and USC dropped the Bruins out of contention for the Pac-12 title.

Pitt and UCLA has met 14 times throughout history. The series dates back to 1958, and the Bruins hold a 9-5 edge all-time. The last meeting was back in 1972, a 38-28 victory for UCLA.

UCLA has an explosive offense this year. The Bruins are third nationally in total yards, as they average 507.8 yards per game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the more dynamic quarterback in the country. he has thrown for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, while also accounting for 631 yards and 11 scores on the ground.



First team All-PAC-12 running back Zach Cahrbonnett is another prominent member of the UCLA offense. He has rushed for 1,359 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. The Bruins have a couple of dangerous receivers, but Duke transfer Jake Bobo is the top option after hauling in 54 catches this season.

This will be the fifth time in program history that Pitt will be heading to El Paso to take part of the Sun Bowl. The Sun Bowl is the fourth oldest bowl game and has been operating annually since 1935. Pitt won the game in 1975 and 1989, but famously lost to Oregon State 3-0 in the 2008 game. Under Pat Narduzzi the Panthers also lost the 2018 game to Stanford 14-13.

Pitt has now made a bowl game for the 37th time in program history. The Panthers are 14-22 all-time in bowl games. Pitt is 1-4 all-time in bowl games under Pat Narduzzi, with the lone victory coming in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The Panthers will be looking to achieve a 9-plus win season for the fifth time since 1982. Pitt has won 19 games over the course of the past two seasons, and can make it 20 with a bowl victory. Pitt has not had 20 wins over a two-year period since 1981-82.

In order to win the game, Pitt will be without its top defensive player. Calijah Kancey missed Pitt's game with Miami due to injury and reveled earlier this week that he is out for the season.