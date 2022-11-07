The Pitt men’s basketball team opened the season with a win on Monday night grabbing a 80-58 triumph over Tennessee-Martin at the Petersen Events Center. After dropping season openers in each of the past two seasons, Pitt came out and handled business over the overmatched Skyhawks.

Pitt used a 16-2 run in the second half to increase the lead to over 30 points and cruised from there to move to 1-0 on the season. The Panthers were paced by Iowa State transfer Blake Hinson. The junior forward posted 27 points and 13 rebounds, including 16 points after halftime. Hinson’s two-handed dunk forced Tennessee-Martin to call a timeout during the Panthers’ lengthy scoring run.

Pitt played the game without star center John Hugley, who is nursing an offseason injury. His status for the West Virginia game is unclear, but he was seen shooting around with the team prior to the game and at halftime. Pitt junior forward Will Jeffress was also held out of the lineup due to an injury as well.

With two of the five returning players from last season sidelined, the Pitt lineup had plenty of new faces. In fact all five starters were transfer players and did not come to Pitt out of high school. Despite the roster being made up of guys from different parts, the team seemingly had a lot of chemistry.

Pitt recorded 21 assists on 26 made baskets for the game. Returning starter Jamarius Burton dished out 7 assists to go along with 10 points. New point guard Nelly Cummings posted 7 assists as well.

Cummings, a native of Western Pennsylvania, made his Pitt debut on Monday night, and looked poised to run the offense as true floor general. He continually found big man Federiko Federiko for easy dunks. Federiko, a junior college transfer, finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds, and did a nice job altering shots with three blocks.

Pitt ran away with this game after a slow start. The Panthers started the game with a 2-10 start from the floor. The shooting struggles did get better as they game wore on, but Pitt finished 36.6% from the field. Pitt was also not shy about shooting it from deep either, as they went 11-of-41 from behind the arc.

Pitt starts 1-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they opened the year with an upset win over Florida State. The Panthers return to action on Friday night when they host West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. Pitt has lost five straight to their arch rivals, including a 74-59 defeat a year ago. The Panthers are looking to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, Jeff Capel’s first year as head coach. Pitt started that season 6-0.