Pitt had a game-changing first half run to create some separation against the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night, and rode that to a comfortable 75-54 win. Pitt used a 19-2 run in the first half, and never looked back and eventually cruised to a 21-point road victory. The Panthers snapped a 10-game losing streak at Louisville, and picked up their first-ever win in the KFC Yum! Center.

Pitt trailed in the early going by a score of 14-10, but the big 19-2 run changed the fottunes of the game. Nike Sibande hit three triples during the stretch, while Guillermo Diaz Graham and Nate Santos also knocked down some outside shots during that spurt. For the game, Pitt connected on 14 made three-point field goals.

The strength of the outside shooting was aided by senior guard Greg Elliott, who poured in a game-high 23 points. Elliott struggled on Saturday, but had a short memory in this one. He went 9-of-12 from the field overall with five made three-pointers on the night.

The Panthers received another strong performance from Jamrius Burton. The senior guard was held in check by his standards with 10 points, but he tied a career-high with 11 assists. Pitt as a team had 21 assists on 28 made field goals.

Louisville kept the game within striking distance at the beginning of the first half. Cardinals' leading scorer El Ellis connected on consecutive baskets to cut into the deficit at 54-45 with 10:22 remaining, but that was as close as Louisville could get. Pitt held the Cardinals to just three field goals for the remainder of the game. The Panthers steadily stretched the lead and the 21-point margin at the end was the largest lead of the contest.

Pitt turned Louisville over 17 times for the game and the Cardinals were held to just 25% from three-point range. Ellis finished with 19 points, but needed 13 shots to get there. JJ Traynor also reached double figures for Louisville. The Cardinals dropped to 2-17 on the year following the defeat and have not won an ACC game since last February.

Sibande's spark off the bench was noticeable again, but the entire second unit contributed. Pitt had 23 of its points come from its bench, which was a good thing because both Blake Hinson and Nelly Cummings were off on Wednesday. They were a combined 3-of-19 from the field.

Pitt improved to 13-6 on the year with the win, and moved to 6-2 in conference play. The Panthers return to action on Saturday to begin a three-game home stand. Pitt will welcome Florida State to the Petersen Events Center for a 3:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network.