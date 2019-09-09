Pitt targets in the new Rivals 2021 rankings update
Rivals.com recently updated its rankings for the current class of 2020, and now the 2021 rankings have dropped as well. It is still early in many respects for 2021, but the Pitt coaching staff has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news