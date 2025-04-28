Pitt target Lucas Shanafelt commits to Stanford

Shanafelt - a 6-foot-4, 235-pound three-star tight end from Peters Township in McMurray, Pa. - is one of a handful of top targets who were scheduled to be at the South Side facility during the first official visit window.

Lucas Shanafelt committed to Stanford on Sunday, taking one of a handful of WPIAL targets off the board in the class of 2026.

Pitt has lost one of its top WPIAL targets to a fellow ACC program.

Pitt was the first Power Four school to extend Shanafelt an offer, doing so back in January, and Shanafelt was a frequent visitor over the last few months.

He visited in February and made multiple trips to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for spring practice, usually with a few of his high school teammates.

Pitt - led by Pat Narduzzi and tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski - recruited Shanafelt hard. He was a top target in the class.

"Pitt is obviously one of my top contenders, but most of the schools I’m visiting, I don’t have offers from, so I can't obviously really touch on that, but Pitt has definitely shown me the most amount of love," Shanafelt told Pitt Sports News in March. "... So, other than that, like I said most places I'm visiting I don’t have offers from, so Pitt’s love that they've been showing me throughout the last couple of months definitely means a lot to me."

Shanafelt is now off the board, but Pitt still has official visits scheduled with tight ends Adam Land, Javonte Williams and Zachery Turner.

And Lincoln Hoke, Colsen Gatten and Reston Lehman are the WPIAL recruits scheduled for June 5-7.