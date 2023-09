MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pitt is set to take on West Virginia in the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers are looking to improve to 1-2 on the young 2023 season. Follow along for updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 3, West Virginia 0

UP — Ben Sauls 21-yard field goal

After a three-and-out by the Pitt defense, the Panthers offense got right to work and did it with a different identity than it showed last week in the loss to Cincinnati. The Panthers marched 67 yards on 11 plays, all runs, though the drive ended with a Ben Sauls field goal instead of a touchdown. It was not the result the Panthers wanted, but they chewed clock and imposed their will at the line of scrimmage, which is going to be key all night. Rodney Hammond had seven carries for 41 yards, which was more than he rushed for in the game last week. It was a strong start for the Panthers in front of a very hostile and raucous atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium.