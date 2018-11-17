WINSTON-SALEM (N.C.) - Pitt is at BB&T Field to take on Wake Forest, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Wake Forest won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Pitt the ball first. But two penalties - a holding and a substitution call after breaking the huddle with 12 players - pushed the Panthers back too far, and they had to punt after three plays.

Wake Forest's first drive went much better. Led by a pair of passes from Jamie Newman to Sage Surratt plus a 14-yard run by Cade Carney, the Deacons marched down the field. But Newman's second completion to Surratt on the drive was short of the sticks on third-and-8, and Wake settled for a field goal instead of attempting a fourth-and-short.

Nick Sciba was good from 32 yards, and the Deacons took the first lead.

WAKE FOREST 3, PITT 0 (10:50, 1st quarter)

Pitt's offense stumbled again on its second drive. There weren't any penalties, but a pair of runs by Darrin Hall gained a total of two yards, and Kenny Pickett's third-down pass to Maurice Ffrench only gained six yards when it needed eight, leading to another Pitt punt.

On Wake's next drive, the Deacons drove across mdifield with a third-and-7 conversion but had no such luck on third-and-14 from the Pitt 49 as Rashad Weaver rushed Newman and deflected a pass that was nearly intercepted by Seun idowu.

When Pitt came back on the field, the Panthers tried to mix things up. The first play of the next drive was a sweep by Rafael Araujo-Lopes that gained 11 yards, and two plays later, Pickett and Araujo-Lopes connected on a screen pass that picked up 15. Pickett and Taysir Mack hooked up on an 11-yard pass to move into Wake Forest territory, but a short run by Hall, a run for zero by V'Lique Carter and a five-yard Pickett scramble set up fourth-and-3 from the Wake 41.

The Panthers went for it on fourth down, but Pickett's pass to Mack was double-covered and incomplete.

The offense got the ball right back, though, when Damar Hamlin broke up a Newman pass to Greg Dortch on the very next play and then stuck around to pick it off for an interception. But Pickett and company couldn't capitalize on the turnover, gaining one first down before stalling and punting for the third time.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt's defense came up with another big play on Wake Forest's next drive. The Deacons hit a 25-yard pass play with Dortch to get close to midfield, but on third-and-6 from the Wake Forest 49, Cam Bright cleaned up a coverage sack out of Pitt's Delta formation, forcing the home team to punt.

Pitt took over at its own 15, and through a series of short plays - run and pass - the Panthers started marching. They seemed to stall at their own 30 on a third-and-7, but Pickett and Araujo-Lopes hooked up for a 29-yard completion. After moving into Wake Forest territory, Pitt faced another third down and converted again; this time, it was a third-and-1 converted on a Qadree Ollison two-yard run, but the redshirt senior running back took a shot at the end of the play and left the field.

Things seemed to be heading in the wrong direction after that, as a third-and-8 from the Wake 28 turned into third-and-13 on a false start penalty. But Ffrench came up with an incredible catch on a pass from Pickett to put the ball at the Wake 2. Two plays later, Hall ran into the end zone for Pitt's first points of the day.

The extra point attempt was blocked at the line of scrimmage, but the Panthers held their first lead of the game.

PITT 6, WAKE FOREST 3 (4:03, 2nd quarter)

Wake Forest had an answer for Pitt's first touchdown, as the Deacons picked away at the Panthers' defense to move across the 50 and inside the Pitt 40. From there, Newman hit Dortch for an 11-yard pickup and then hurried back to the line for a quick snap that caught the Pitt defense off-guard. The tempo resulted in Wake receiver Alex Bachman being wide open, and he had an easy catch for a 29-yard touchdown.

WAKE FOREST 10, PITT 6 (1:32, 2nd quarter)

Pitt took the ball at its own 25 with 1:32 on the clock and two timeouts, so a drive for points before halftime was possible. But the Panthers shot themselves in the foot yet again. After picking up one first down, Pickett looked like he had moved the chains again with a 13-yard scramble, but center Jimmy Morrissey was called for holding and then drew a subsequent penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct that cost Pitt 24 yards and set up second-and-34 from the Pitt 14.

The Panthers couldn't dig out of that one and had to punt from their own 25. Kirk Christodoulou boomed a 71-yard punt to make sure Wake Forest didn't have a chance to score again, and the teams went to halftime with the Deacons leading.