CHAPEL HILL, NC - Pitt is at Kenan Memorial Stadium to face North Carolina today, and here's the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER

UNC won the opening coin toss and elected to defer, giving Pitt the ball first. The Panthers drove across midfield and seemed to be heading for points when Kenny Pickett took a 14-yard sack on second-and-2 at the UNC 45, and the play inevitably led to a punt.

Pitt's defense seemed to step up when it got on the field, allowing a few first downs before forcing a fourth-and-1. But instead of getting off the field, the defense missed tackles and gave up a 37-yard touchdown run to UNC's Antonio Williams.

UNC 7, PITT 0 (7:02. 1st quarter)

After giving up a touchdown, Pitt set out looking for its own first score. Led by a pair of impressive runs by Qadree Ollison and a pair of fourth-down conversions - plus an interesting new formation on offense that saw Pickett in the pistol flanked by George Aston and Qadree Ollison and with Darrin Hall behind him - the offense drove down the field. Then, on first-and-goal from the 7, Pickett ran out of that formation and dove to the pylon to tie to score.

PITT 7, UNC 7 (2:31, 1st quarter)

As the first quarter ended, UNC was driving down the field, aided largely by a 37-yard pass from Nathan Elliott to Anthony Ratliff-Williams. That set up the Tar Heels inside the Pitt 20; it only took four plays for the home team to reach the end zone, as Antonio Williams ran for his second touchdown of the game to put UNC ahead by a touchdown.

UNC 14, PITT 7 (14:36, 2nd quarter)

Pitt's offense couldn't answer UNC's second touchdown, but the defense came up with its first big play of the game. On a third-and-2 from the Pitt 49, Elliott completed a pass for a first down but Pitt cornerback Dane Jackson knocked the ball loose and redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Bright recovered for the Panthers.

Pitt's offense capitalized on the quick-change situation, with freshman running back Mychale Salahuddin taking a jet sweep for his first college touch and running 23 runs. The offense continued to drive from there, as Pickett hit Maurice Ffrench for a 14-yard pass to convert third-and-7 from inside the UNC 30 and then Ollison punched it in from the 2.

PITT 14, UNC 14 (7:56, 2nd quarter)

The tie didn't last long. Pitt's defense forced UNC into a third-and-13 but the Tar Heels converted with a 16-yard screen pass, and the defense later gave UNC 15 yards on a personal foul on Amir Watts. On the very next play, Elliott hit tailback Michael Carter wide open in the middle of the field for a 31-yard score.

UNC 21, PITT 14 (5:56, 2nd quarter)

Pitt needed a big play on offense, and the Panthers got it after UNC's touchdown drive. The Panthers had already converted one third-and-1 on their next drive when they lined up for another one at their own 35. From there, Darrin Hall took a handoff through the left side of the offensive line, cut back to the right and then was off to the races for a 65-yard touchdown run.

PITT 21, UNC 21 (3:07, 2nd quarter)

Pitt's defense forced a punt for the first time in the game on UNC's next drive, and then the offense came up with its second big play of the afternoon. Facing first down at the UNC 44, Pickett dropped back and fired a deep pass to Taysir Mack, and despite tight coverage - even drawing a defensive pass interference penalty - Mack pulled it in for a 42-yard reception. Two plays later, Pickett flipped a pass to Aston and the Panthers took a lead late in the second quarter.

PITT 28, UNC 21 (0:35, 2nd quarter)

UNC's offense didn't have much time to work with, but Pitt's defense still put in a strong effort on the final drive of the half, holding the Tar Heels to their second consecutive three-and-out to close out the second quarter.

PITT 28, UNC 21 - Halftime

Pitt's defense picked up where it left off to start the third quarter, forcing a three-and-out on UNC's first drive. But the Panthers' offense couldn't capitalize, taking time off the clock but not moving far and punting from their own 22.

UNC"s offense got back in its groove after that, with help from an offsides penalty that turned third-and-6 into third-and-1; that shorter third down was converted, and four plays later, the Tar Heels ran in for a touchdown to tie the game.

PITT 28, UNC 28 (7:17, 3rd quarter)

After the UNC touchdown, Pitt's offense stumbled again, as a three-play drive was sunk by a 13-yard sack on Pickett. Then the Panthers' defense gave up its own big plays, first allowing UNC to convert third-and-17 with a 21-yard pass and then yielding a 19-yard pass from Elliott to Dyami Brown.

UNC 35, PITT 28 (4:12, 3rd quarter)

The kickoff after UNC's touchdown turned into another problem for Pitt, as Ffrench fumbled after he crossed the 20 and the Tar Heels recovered. Pitt's defense managed to keep UNC from reaching the end zone, but the home team still got a field goal out of the turnover.

UNC 38, PITT 28 1:36

FOURTH QUARTER

As the third quarter came to an end, Pitt was facing a third-and-22 situation after Pickett's pass to Hall was batted back to Pickett, who caught it and then was tackled for a 13-yard loss. Not surprisingly, Pitt failed to convert the third down, and the Panthers had to punt once again.

Pitt's defense forced UNC to punt itself, but the Panthers' offense still struggled and had to punt again as time ticked away in the fourth quarter. What's worse, UNC continued to have success running the ball, further taking time off the clock. The Panthers managed to cut the Tar Heels off at the Pitt 21 with a 10-yard sack by Patrick Jones, and the field goal attempt was no good. But Pitt went into the final five minutes of the game trailing by 10 points.

With a little life left - but not much time - Pitt's offense found a spark. A deep pass from Pickett and a great catch by Mack picked up 34 yards and then Pickett scrambled on a later first down to pick up 12 yards, setting up the Panthers inside the 20.

On second down at the 16, Pickett threw to Ffrench in the right side of the end zone, and the junior receiver made a nice adjustment for his first career touchdown reception.

UNC 38, PITT 35 (3:12, 4th quarter)

With one chance left to get a shot at victory, the Pitt defense needed to make a stop. And the Panthers succeeded in forcing third-and-5 on UNC's first series after the Pitt touchdown. But on that third down, receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams lined up in the Wildcat, took the direct snap and ran for 12 yards to gain a first down and effectively ice the game.

Pitt fell to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC, and the Panthers will leave Chapel Hill with more questions than they had when they arrived on Friday.