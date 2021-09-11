A Pitt takeaway leads to three more points; Panthers lead 17-13

KNOXVILLE — Pitt is taking on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Here's the latest from the game.

First Quarter

Tennesee 7, Pitt 0 13:34

UT - Jabari Small 2-yard touchdown run

It didn't take long for Tennessee to get going in this one. Pitt had a three and out on its opening drive and Kirk Christodoulou was forced to punt. The Volunteers then blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Pitt two-yard line. The Volunteers punched it in on the next play to grab a 7-0 lead. Tennessee was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play, so Pitt should have good field position.

Tennessee 10, Pitt 0 4:44

UT - Chase McGrath 37-yard field goal

After Pitt's third punt of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers started with the ball in Pitt territory. Joe Milton, the Tennessee quarterback, has struggled with accuracy today and has left some plays on the field. The Volunteers marched into Pitt territory, but a sack by Habbakkuk Baldonado and a third down stop from Phil Campbell forced a Tennessee field goal attempt

Second quarter

Tennessee 10, Pitt 7 14:53

UP - Melquise Stovall 11 yard pass from Kenny Pickett

Pitt finally got its act together on its fourth offensive possession of the game. The Panthers drove 92 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a touchdown from Pickett to Stovall on third down and ten from the 11-yard line. Pickett had to scramble and found Stovall in the back of the end zone. Pickett completed a 22-yard pass to Mack, and a 16-yarder to Addison on the drive.

Tennessee 13, Pitt 7

UT - McGrath 48-yard field goal

The Tennessee Volunteers keep shooting themselves in the foot in this one. Tennessee made its way to the three-yard line on a 54-yard quarterback scramble from Joe Milton, but a false start, an unnessecary roughness, and offensive pass interference against Tennessee pushed the Volunteers back to the 37-yard line, eventually leading to a 48-yard field goal. That's a big win for Pitt.

Pitt 14, Tennessee 13

UP - Lucas Krull 16 yard touchdown pass from Jared Wayne

The Pitt offense is humming a bit now. The Panthers went 75 yards in five plays and took 1:51 off the clock to grab the first lead of the game. The drive was highlighted by a 31-yard pass from Pickett to Taysir Mack. Jordan Addison picked up a key first down, and Tennessee added to it with an unnessecary roughness penalty. Mark Whipple went into the bag of tricks for a wide receiver pass for a touchdown. It was the first non-quarterback touchdown for Pitt since the Pitt Special, also against a Josh Heupel led team.

Pitt 17, Tennessee 13

UP - Sam Scarton 38-yard field goal

Keyshon Camp came busting through the line for a sack and a fumble recovery on Tennessee's first play of the next drive. That set up a Sam Scarton field goal. Pitt's scored the last three times it has touched the ball.