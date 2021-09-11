Pitt defeats Tennessee 41-34

KNOXVILLE — Pitt is taking on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Here's the latest from the game.

First Quarter

Tennesee 7, Pitt 0 13:34

UT - Jabari Small 2-yard touchdown run

It didn't take long for Tennessee to get going in this one. Pitt had a three and out on its opening drive and Kirk Christodoulou was forced to punt. The Volunteers then blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Pitt two-yard line. The Volunteers punched it in on the next play to grab a 7-0 lead. Tennessee was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty on the play, so Pitt should have good field position.

Tennessee 10, Pitt 0 4:44

UT - Chase McGrath 37-yard field goal

After Pitt's third punt of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers started with the ball in Pitt territory. Joe Milton, the Tennessee quarterback, has struggled with accuracy today and has left some plays on the field. The Volunteers marched into Pitt territory, but a sack by Habbakkuk Baldonado and a third down stop from Phil Campbell forced a Tennessee field goal attempt

Second quarter

Tennessee 10, Pitt 7 14:53

UP - Melquise Stovall 11 yard pass from Kenny Pickett

Pitt finally got its act together on its fourth offensive possession of the game. The Panthers drove 92 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a touchdown from Pickett to Stovall on third down and ten from the 11-yard line. Pickett had to scramble and found Stovall in the back of the end zone. Pickett completed a 22-yard pass to Mack, and a 16-yarder to Addison on the drive.

Tennessee 13, Pitt 7

UT - McGrath 48-yard field goal

The Tennessee Volunteers keep shooting themselves in the foot in this one. Tennessee made its way to the three-yard line on a 54-yard quarterback scramble from Joe Milton, but a false start, an unnessecary roughness, and offensive pass interference against Tennessee pushed the Volunteers back to the 37-yard line, eventually leading to a 48-yard field goal. That's a big win for Pitt.

Pitt 14, Tennessee 13

UP - Lucas Krull 16 yard touchdown pass from Jared Wayne

The Pitt offense is humming a bit now. The Panthers went 75 yards in five plays and took 1:51 off the clock to grab the first lead of the game. The drive was highlighted by a 31-yard pass from Pickett to Taysir Mack. Jordan Addison picked up a key first down, and Tennessee added to it with an unnessecary roughness penalty. Mark Whipple went into the bag of tricks for a wide receiver pass for a touchdown. It was the first non-quarterback touchdown for Pitt since the Pitt Special, also against a Josh Heupel led team.

Pitt 17, Tennessee 13

UP - Sam Scarton 38-yard field goal

Keyshon Camp came busting through the line for a sack and a fumble recovery on Tennessee's first play of the next drive. That set up a Sam Scarton field goal. Pitt's scored the last three times it has touched the ball.

Pitt 20, Tennessee 13

UP - Sam Scarton 27-yard field goal 3:53

The Panthers have now scored on four straight possessions after three dreadful ones to start the game. Pitt forced a three and out with Tennessee backup Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Izzy Abanikanda accounted for 28 yards on this possession, including a key 14 yard reception on third down. Wayne added a 16-yard grab across the middle. Pitt sputtered in the red zone, but Scarton connected on another field goal.

Pitt 20, Tennessee 20 2:16

UT - Jimmy Calloway 44-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker

The Vols struck quickly to stop Pitt's scoring run. AJ Woods missed a play on the sideline, and Jimmy Calloway tip-toed the out of bounds line for a 44-yard score on a screen pass.

Pitt 27, Tennessee 20 :19

UP - Vincent Davis 2-yard touchdown run

Pitt has scored for a fifth straight possession in this game, as Vincent Davis punched it in for a two-yard score on third down, a rare red zone rushing touchdown for the Panthers in recent seasons. Pitt executed a pretty flawless two-minute drill along the way with two long passing plays from Pickett to Taysir Mack, who already has 100 receiving yards on the day. Pickett is having a strong game, with 200 passing yards in the first half.

Third Quarter

Pitt 34, Tennessee 20

UP - Pickett 1-yard touchdown run 4:49

Pitt added to its lead late in the third quarter on a Kenny Pickett QB sneak on 4th and goal from the one. It was the 16th rushing touchdown of his career, which ties him with Rick Trocano for most in school history. Earlier in the drive, Pickett scrambled for five yards on fourth down to keep the drive alive. This was the first scoring of the quarter of some wild back and forth plays. A Tennessee 100-yard return on a missed field goal was negated by offsetting penalties. Pitt failed to score on a Baldonado strip sack that set that play up.

Pitt 34, Tennessee 27

UT - Warren Jacob 8-yard pass from Hendon Hooker 2:32

The Volunteers executed a 6-play 63-yard drive in 2:10 to answer Pitt quickly. Hooker made three big completions and a had a nice, 23-yard run. A holding call against Pitt advanced Tennessee to the Pitt 8-yard line to set up the score. The Panthers Calijah Kancey went down with an injury, but walked off under his own power.

Fourth Quarter

Pitt 41, Tennessee 27

UP - Jordan Addison 5-yard pass from Pickett 12:22

Pitt worked a pretty effective 6-play 75-yard drive like clockwork. Pickett hit Jared Wayne, who sprung loose for a 40-yard gain, then hit Jordan Addison for a 21-yard gain across the middle. Addison capped off the drive on third down with a 5-yard score on a slant. Pitt is up two scores. Pickett now has 285-yards and two touchdowns, plus 19 yards on the ground and a score. Pitt has five red zone touchdowns today.

Pitt 41, Tennessee 34

UT - Jaylen Wright 1-yard touchdown 10:09

A good Tennessee return set up another scoring drive for the Vols, as it has been a tough day for the Pitt coverage units. Hooker had completions of 19 and 34 yards on the drive. Tenessee eventually plunged in from the one yard line after two stands by Pitt on ast and second down. We've got ourselves a ball game.

Pitt 41, Tennessee 34 Final

Pitt came up with a stand inside the five yard line, and later Brandon Hill picked off a pass with 4:52 remaining to seal the victory. Pitt ran out the remainder of the clock with some running plays. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel probably wasted two timeouts earlier in the quarter.



